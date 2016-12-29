Dr. Robert Orme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Orme, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Orme, MD is a Dermatologist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.
Dr. Orme works at
Locations
Robert L Orme MD11760 S 700 E Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 572-8043
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orme?
I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Orme to family and friends because he is caring, considerate and knowledgeable about my medical condition as well as preventative care. He always takes the time to listen and answer questions. I never feel rushed. He and his staff always work hard to squeeze me in when my condition worsens.
About Dr. Robert Orme, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174635403
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- L D S Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orme has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orme, there are benefits to both methods.