Overview

Dr. Robert Orme, MD is a Dermatologist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.



Dr. Orme works at Lone Peak Dermatology in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.