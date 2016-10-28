Overview

Dr. Robert Ordonez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Ordonez works at Robert Ordonez MD in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.