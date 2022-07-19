Dr. Robert Onder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Onder, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Onder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Onder works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Consultants711 Old Ballas Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onder?
Dr. Onder offers caring and professional visits. Dr. Onder’s staff are professional and well trained. Dr. Onder has been my Asthma and allergist specialist for five years. I highly recommend Dr. Onder and staff.
About Dr. Robert Onder, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164533295
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onder works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Onder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.