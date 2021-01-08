Overview

Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. O'Malley works at EmergeOrtho Porters Neck in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.