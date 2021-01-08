Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM
Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Emergeortho PA8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr O’Malley was very nice, concerned, and had a great bedside manner. I had been looking for relief for two years after back surgery affected my feet. I would highly recommend him. He certainly helped me on my first visit. However I am very Disappointed in the staff. I left a message for his nurse to call me. it’s been three days and I haven’t had a call back. I sent a message through the patient portal 8 o’clock in the morning and still have not had an answer back and it was a medication question that has been affecting me. No one has reached out to me from the office. As I think Dr. O’Malley was great and right on the money with his treatment I don’t care for his office staff whatsoever. Being unresponsive is not how you handle your patients with a medication question.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1528080389
- Houston Podiatric Foundation
- Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Villanova University
Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Malley speaks Spanish.
