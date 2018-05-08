Dr. Olsen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Olsen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Olsen Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
- 1 5251 NE Glisan St Bldg A, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-4860
-
2
Sunrise Neuro Behavioral LLC1155 S Telshor Blvd Ste 205, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 221-9299
-
3
Dispatchhealth-oregon PC205 SE Spokane St Ste 300, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (971) 202-5140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
While living in Portland I had Dr. Olsen as my mental health doctor. It was always a pleasant experience and I learned a lot about mindfulness. We had quite a few great conversations! I would recommend him to anyone.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen Jr.
