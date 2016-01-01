Dr. Robert Olk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Olk, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Olk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Olk works at
Locations
Missouri Eye Associates LLC11710 Old Ballas Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-2020
Crown Optical12601 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-2222
Advance Sight Center Inc1351 Jefferson St Ste 110, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 239-1650
Ssm St Clare Surgical Center1055 Bowles Ave Ste 100, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 203-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Olk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1265429245
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olk works at
Dr. Olk has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olk.
