Overview
Dr. Robert Oliver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists2000 Stonegate Trl Ste 100, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 298-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
Dr Oliver and his staff made me feel very welcomed. He took time to explain to me my procedure and I am very happy with his possibilities. He is very down to earth and easy to talk to. We are scheduling a date for my surgery…..more to come later.
About Dr. Robert Oliver, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891880928
Education & Certifications
- Nashville Plastic Surgery Institute
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
