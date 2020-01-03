Overview

Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.



Dr. O'Leary works at Robert W O'leary MD PC in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Sayville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.