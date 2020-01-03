See All Pain Medicine Doctors in East Patchogue, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.

Dr. O'Leary works at Robert W O'leary MD PC in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Sayville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Robert W O'leary MD PC
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 9D, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Dr. Robert O'Leary MD
    196 N Main St, Sayville, NY 11782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 319-6107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 03, 2020
    Been very happy with Dr. O'Leary. Only comment is I can not speak to him via phone. It always fides through someone else.
    — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093801474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lij Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Leary has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

