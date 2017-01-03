Dr. Olds Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Olds Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Olds Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Olds Jr works at
Locations
Robert W. Olds MD PA301 Health Park Blvd Ste 106, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 669-2411
Amnath Kirdnual M.d. P.A.201 Health Park Blvd Ste 211, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-2295
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to you. Helps with ideas for medication Is willing to try new meds
About Dr. Robert Olds Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164573663
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olds Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olds Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olds Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olds Jr.
