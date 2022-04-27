Dr. Robert Ogesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ogesen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ogesen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Foothills Psychiatry15215 S 48th St Ste 152, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 704-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Ogesen. He’s very caring his staff as well. Been seeing him for years no complaints.
About Dr. Robert Ogesen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164699328
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Sch Med
- University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
- Luther College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogesen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogesen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogesen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.