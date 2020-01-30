Overview

Dr. Robert Oesterle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.