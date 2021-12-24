Dr. Robert Odell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Odell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Odell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas8084 W Sahara Ave Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 257-7246Monday7:45am - 5:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Pahrump Office2280 E Calvada Blvd Ste 201, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 990-4269
Henderson Office8915 S Pecos Rd Ste 18B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 799-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Starmark
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. We’ve so fortunate to have a doctor like Odell in Las Vegas. He believes in minimal invasion. Thank u for ye help ??
About Dr. Robert Odell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1013957026
Education & Certifications
- Ucla-Harbor Genl
- Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odell accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odell has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Odell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.