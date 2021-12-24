Overview

Dr. Robert Odell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Odell works at Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV and Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.