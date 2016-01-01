See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Robert Oconnor, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Oconnor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Oconnor works at Center For Women in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
    330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 492-3500
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Mount Auburn Hospital
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 517, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 868-0847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Constipation
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Constipation
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Anemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis
Vertigo
Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cough
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Robert Oconnor, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669768164
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
