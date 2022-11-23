See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Henrico, VA
Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. O'Connell works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VCU Short Pump Pavillion
    11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-0822
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Vcu Sports Medicine Physical Therapy
    1300 W Broad St Ste 113, Richmond, VA 23284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-0822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I fell from a ladder (about 25 feet) while at work. I had injuries to both legs. Dr. O'Connell repaired my right knee Miniscus, ACL, PCL and installed hardware for a break at knee. As you may expect, I have visited multiple Surgeons and Doctors. Dr O'Connell is by far the most attentive and informative. Great bedside manner, the kind of guy you could have a beer with and talk sports. Highly recommend!
    William McKinley — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063832020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mississippi Sprots Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

