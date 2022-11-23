Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Locations
-
1
VCU Short Pump Pavillion11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 828-0822Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Vcu Sports Medicine Physical Therapy1300 W Broad St Ste 113, Richmond, VA 23284 Directions (804) 828-0822
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connell?
I fell from a ladder (about 25 feet) while at work. I had injuries to both legs. Dr. O'Connell repaired my right knee Miniscus, ACL, PCL and installed hardware for a break at knee. As you may expect, I have visited multiple Surgeons and Doctors. Dr O'Connell is by far the most attentive and informative. Great bedside manner, the kind of guy you could have a beer with and talk sports. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert O'Connell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063832020
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sprots Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- Univeristy Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.