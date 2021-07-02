See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Robert Ochs, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ochs, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Ochs works at Alamo Dermatology Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alamo Dermatology Associates PA
    14855 Blanco Rd Ste 214, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 493-1568

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Jock Itch
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Jock Itch
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. Ochs was a Godsend to me! He is not only extremely knowledgeable and efficient, but he is approachable and down to earth. I highly recommend him!
    Bridgette Taylor — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Ochs, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043288277
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ochs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ochs works at Alamo Dermatology Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ochs’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

