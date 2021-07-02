Dr. Ochs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ochs, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ochs, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Alamo Dermatology Associates PA14855 Blanco Rd Ste 214, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 493-1568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ochs was a Godsend to me! He is not only extremely knowledgeable and efficient, but he is approachable and down to earth. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Ochs, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043288277
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochs speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.