Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM

Podiatry
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Ocampo works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Athens Office
    22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 230-9607
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 05, 2021
    From Day one, after years having pain on both feet, Dr Ocampo tell me what was wrong just touching them. Seemed like he can X Ray with his hands. Everything he said i had, was later confirmed by studies and X Ray. With the Huge plus from his well educated and warm human way to be. I can recommend him enough. Year after my left foot, i'd made the other one with similar process and success. Now, 3 years after finishing the correction on my hammer toes and bunionettes I'd completly forgot about my issues, but never forgot about him and his nurses.
    Daniel Calens — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255387411
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ocampo has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ocampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

