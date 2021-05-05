Overview

Dr. Robert Ocampo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Ocampo works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.