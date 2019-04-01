Dr. Robert O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert O'Brien, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Winchester955 Main St Ste G6, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (978) 969-6929
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Melrose833 Main St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 729-4878
- 3 83 Herrick Street Ext Ste 3000, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 969-6929
-
4
Catholic Chaities140 Commonwealth Ave, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (781) 729-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr. O’Brien has a great bedside manor and personality that made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Robert O'Brien, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568566420
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.