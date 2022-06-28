Dr. Robert Nussbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nussbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Nussbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Nussbaum works at
Locations
Robert A Nussbaum MD PC6355 Walker Ln Ste 309, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy in 2022 with Dr. Nussbaum on different days and he took wonderful care of me during both procedures. No problems. He is very through and professional and listened to my concerns and I will definitely continue to see him. Thanks.
About Dr. Robert Nussbaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
