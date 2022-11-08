See All Otolaryngologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Robert Nunez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Nunez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Nunez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Nunez works at Independence Ear, Nose & Throat in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Ear Nose & Throat PA
    2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 220-8459
  2. 2
    Port St. Lucie Office
    1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 110, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 888-1880
  3. 3
    Independence Ear Nose & Throat LLC
    1400 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 888-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nunez?

    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Nunez is an excellent doctor. He listened to my concerns & communicated his assessment of my medical condition & helped me plan for future care. His medical practice is well run, organised and he employs wonderful staff members. His office was responsive to my after hours urgent concerns. I highly recommend him & his practice.
    Sandra Brinkerhoff — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Nunez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Nunez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nunez to family and friends

    Dr. Nunez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nunez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Nunez, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Nunez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083680839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Nunez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.