Dr. Robert Nunez, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Nunez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Nunez works at
Locations
Treasure Coast Ear Nose & Throat PA2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 220-8459
Port St. Lucie Office1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 110, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 888-1880
Independence Ear Nose & Throat LLC1400 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 888-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nunez is an excellent doctor. He listened to my concerns & communicated his assessment of my medical condition & helped me plan for future care. His medical practice is well run, organised and he employs wonderful staff members. His office was responsive to my after hours urgent concerns. I highly recommend him & his practice.
About Dr. Robert Nunez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
