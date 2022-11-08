Overview

Dr. Robert Nunez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Nunez works at Independence Ear, Nose & Throat in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.