Ophthalmology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Robert Null, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Independence, MO. He currently practices at Discover Vision Centers. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Null is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Discover Vision Centers
    4741 S Cochise Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Leawood
    11500 Granada St # 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-1230
  3. 3
    Wolfe Eye Clinic-cedar Rapids
    1195 Boyson Rd Ste 200, Hiawatha, IA 52233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 362-8032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Asthma
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Corneal Diseases
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Exotropia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyphema
Hypothyroidism
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Lipid Disorders
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Obesity
Overweight
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Sleep Apnea
Tear Duct Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Actinic Keratosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anterior Vitrectomy
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ectropion of Eyelid
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endophthalmitis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Farsightedness
Fibromyalgia
Floaters
Goniotomy
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Herpetic Keratitis
Histoplasmosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypotony of Eye
Insomnia
Keratitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Paralytic Strabismus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis
Trichiasis
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Robert Null, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1932547866
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 65 ratings
Patient Ratings (65)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Null, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Null is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Null has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Null has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Null has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Null on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

65 patients have reviewed Dr. Null. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Null.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Null, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Null appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.