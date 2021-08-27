See All Neurosurgeons in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nudelman works at Champaign Dental Group in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kathryn Hartgrove, AGNP
Kathryn Hartgrove, AGNP
0 (0)
View Profile
William Beshears, AGNP
William Beshears, AGNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Alexandra Sheppard, PA-C
Alexandra Sheppard, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    1313 Carolina St Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 272-4578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nudelman?

    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr. Nudelman saw my father for trigeminal neuralgia and had a great bedside manner, explaining the situation and choice of treatments clearly and concisely. After Dr. Nudelman had exhausted noninvasive treatments, he and my father agreed that in order to have quality of life a microvascular decompression surgery was necessary. This was brain surgery where Dr. Nudelman went into the brain and placed surgical felt between the trigeminal nerve and the artery that were touching and causing excruciating pain. After surgery, my dad awakened and all the pain in his along his face was gone. Dr. Nudeman was precise and had high expectations of the hospital and staff in post-op care. Dr Nudelman had thorough follow-up visits with my dad. I trusted Dr. Nudelman with my father's life. and my father now has a much better quality of life.
    — Aug 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nudelman to family and friends

    Dr. Nudelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nudelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578554903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U MD Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • U MD Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nudelman works at Champaign Dental Group in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Nudelman’s profile.

    Dr. Nudelman has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nudelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nudelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Nudelman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.