Dr. Robert Nucci, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Nucci, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Nucci works at Nucci Medical Clinic in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nucci Medical - Lakeland
    1959 E Edgewood Dr Ste 102, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 864-3998
    Nucci Medical - Sarasota
    2864 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 864-3998
    Nucci Medical Clinic
    6322 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 864-3998
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Car Accident Injuries
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Car Accident Injuries

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 23, 2020
Loved the visit, great doctor snd staff very caring
Samir Alejandro Flores — Oct 23, 2020
About Dr. Robert Nucci, MD

Specialties
  • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851453609
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Florida Neck and Back Institute
Residency
  • State Of New York Health Science Center
Medical Education
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Georgetown Univeristy
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Nucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nucci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

