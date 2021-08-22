Overview

Dr. Robert Norton, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Norton works at Florida Spine Specialists in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.