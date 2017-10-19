See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Northway, MD

Urology
3.0 (13)
Dr. Robert Northway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Northway works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Lockhart, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Austin
    608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Urology Austin
    1005 W San Antonio St Ste A, Lockhart, TX 78644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5134

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Penile Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Billie Korstad in Austin, TX — Oct 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Northway, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1982657367
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Northway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Northway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northway has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Northway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

