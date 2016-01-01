Dr. Northrop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Northrop, MD
Dr. Robert Northrop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Laughlin Medical Group Gen Surg1410 Tusculum Blvd Ste 1700, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 787-7100
Greeneville Community Hospital East1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 787-6347
- 3 1406 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2004, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 783-5500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1588695266
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Dr. Northrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northrop has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.