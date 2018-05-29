Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Normand Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Normand Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Berry's Reliable Resources LLC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-1100
-
2
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Normand Sr?
I love Dr. Norman. He took time to explain everything that was going to happen during my biopsy. In fact, he was the only one who took the time to calm my fears. I would highly recommend Dr. Norman.
About Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083600472
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Normand Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Normand Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Normand Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Normand Sr works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Normand Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Normand Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Normand Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Normand Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.