Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Normand Sr works at Berry's Reliable Resources LLC in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berry's Reliable Resources LLC
    3901 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-1100
    Internal Medicine Consultants
    4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-4000

Hospital Affiliations
  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Hernia Repair

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 29, 2018
    I love Dr. Norman. He took time to explain everything that was going to happen during my biopsy. In fact, he was the only one who took the time to calm my fears. I would highly recommend Dr. Norman.
    Elizabeth in Kenner , LA — May 29, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Normand Sr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083600472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
