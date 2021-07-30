Overview

Dr. Robert Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Nolan works at Neuro-Surgical Assocs CNY LLP in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.