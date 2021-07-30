See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Robert Nolan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Nolan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Nolan works at Neuro-Surgical Assocs CNY LLP in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ST. Joseph's Office
    104 Union Ave Ste 908, Syracuse, NY 13203
(315) 422-1742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Disorders
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Interlaminar Spacer
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sternum Fracture
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Excellent physician. He is a doctor that you can talk to. He was the third opinion and the only one that would talk to me rather than down to me. He performed a microdiscectomy with excellent results. Solved my drop foot issues. Surgery was 20 months ago.
    Bill — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Nolan, MD
    About Dr. Robert Nolan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497720676
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nolan works at Neuro-Surgical Assocs CNY LLP in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nolan’s profile.

    Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

