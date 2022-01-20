Overview

Dr. Robert Noh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Erie Co Med Center



Dr. Noh works at Urological Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.