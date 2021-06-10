See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Robert Noel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Noel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Noel works at Associates In Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 895-5466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gigantomastia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Large Breasts
Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Neck Liposuction
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Radiesse® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Noel, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942373832
    Education & Certifications

    • Breast Reconstruction Fellowship/St Josephs Hospital
    • Plastic Surgery/Washington University Barnes Hospital
    • General Surgery/University Of Louisville
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • B.S. Zoology/University Of Kentucky
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noel works at Associates In Plastic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Noel’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

