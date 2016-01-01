Overview

Dr. Robert Noecker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.