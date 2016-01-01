See All Ophthalmologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Robert Noecker, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Noecker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Goniotomy, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2777 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1818
  2. 2
    1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 366-8000
  3. 3
    Connvest Inc
    75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 366-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goniotomy
Glaucoma Surgery
Pterygium Surgery
Goniotomy
Glaucoma Surgery
Pterygium Surgery

Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Noecker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588638217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Noecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noecker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noecker has seen patients for Goniotomy, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Noecker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noecker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

