Dr. Robert Nobles, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (98)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Nobles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Nobles works at Robert G Nobles III MD and Deborah Nobles, MPAS, PA-C in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert G Nobles III MD and Deborah Nobles, MPAS, PA-C
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 690-5511
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Methodist Hospital Texsan
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disease Prevention Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Nobles has been my Doctor for a few years. He is a very caring Doctor who listens to your concerns. His team is very professional and kind.
    Eduwiges McInnis — Dec 20, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nobles to family and friends

    Dr. Nobles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nobles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Robert Nobles, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467457937
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex Tchg Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nobles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nobles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nobles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nobles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nobles works at Robert G Nobles III MD and Deborah Nobles, MPAS, PA-C in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nobles’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Nobles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nobles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nobles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nobles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

