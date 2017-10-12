See All Podiatrists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (9)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Nipp works at Northern Foot & Ankle Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Foot & Ankle Associates PA
    324 W Superior St Ste 408, Duluth, MN 55802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 722-0615
    2204 1st Ave Ste 3, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 327-1819

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2017
    Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM is an incredible podiatrist. I used to have horrible pain in my feet. With his guidance, I am finally able to wear my favorite wedges again. Thanks Dr. Nipp!
    Duluth, MN — Oct 12, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Nipp, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073561437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nipp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nipp has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nipp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nipp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nipp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

