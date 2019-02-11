Dr. Robert Nichols Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nichols Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Nichols Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Nichols Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
R Kenneth Nichols MD120 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 361-0986
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols Jr?
very good
About Dr. Robert Nichols Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013069939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols Jr works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.