Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemerofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Nemerofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Ped Care of Morris Primary Care Partners Affiliate16 Pocono Rd Ste 214, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-6129
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemerofsky?
The doctor went beyond the call of duty and saved my son’s foot. He never gave up and found a revolutionary treatment that made my son one of 200 people that ever had the procedure! Thank you can never be enough. Mother of Patient
About Dr. Robert Nemerofsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629061908
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Medical College Penn
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemerofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemerofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemerofsky works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemerofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemerofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemerofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemerofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.