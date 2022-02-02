Overview

Dr. Robert Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.