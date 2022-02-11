Dr. Robert Nejat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nejat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Nejat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nejat works at
Locations
1
ProHEALTH Garden City Urology601 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
2
ProHealthcare Urology2 Ohio Dr Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
3
Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC1 Dakota Dr Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with an extremely large prostate, that required a TURP procedure. My experience at Pro Health Urology in Lake Success, was far better than I could have hoped for. It started great - Dr. Robert Nejat, a true brilliant, caring physician; and continued right through every contact I had, from the physicians' assistants, to the nurses, to the clerical staff - the entire staff made my journey a pleasure worth writhing about. Prostate surgery is scary; and the spectre of having a catheter inserted is a nightmare; and often the reality is even worse. Everyone involved was warm,caring, patient and professional. My experience at ProHealth Urology, rivaled the treatment I have received at both Mt. Sinai and the Hospital For Special Surgery. I am grateful for their consideration.
About Dr. Robert Nejat, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1124026505
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presby Columbia Campus
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- New York University
