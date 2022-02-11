Overview

Dr. Robert Nejat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Nejat works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.