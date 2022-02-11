See All Urologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Robert Nejat, MD

Urology
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Nejat, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Nejat works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    ProHEALTH Garden City Urology
    601 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530
  2. 2
    ProHealthcare Urology
    2 Ohio Dr Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
  3. 3
    Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Male Infertility
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infections
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Incontinence
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Premature Ejaculation
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Stones
Sexual Dysfunction
Spermatocele
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterscopies
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 11, 2022
    I was diagnosed with an extremely large prostate, that required a TURP procedure. My experience at Pro Health Urology in Lake Success, was far better than I could have hoped for. It started great - Dr. Robert Nejat, a true brilliant, caring physician; and continued right through every contact I had, from the physicians' assistants, to the nurses, to the clerical staff - the entire staff made my journey a pleasure worth writhing about. Prostate surgery is scary; and the spectre of having a catheter inserted is a nightmare; and often the reality is even worse. Everyone involved was warm,caring, patient and professional. My experience at ProHealth Urology, rivaled the treatment I have received at both Mt. Sinai and the Hospital For Special Surgery. I am grateful for their consideration.
    Cecil Hollins — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Nejat, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1124026505
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Ny Presby Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nejat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nejat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nejat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nejat has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nejat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

