Dr. Robert Neely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Neely, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Neely, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Neely works at
Locations
-
1
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neely?
I’m 50 years old and Dr Neeley performed my triple bypass. He is incredible, I researched several surgeons before I decided on him. The second I met him I knew he was the one and I would live to see my kids grow old. He answered all the questions, his bedside manner was caring, his knowledge was vast, yet he spoke in a way I could understand. If you need a heart surgeon he is definitely the man!
About Dr. Robert Neely, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942460738
Education & Certifications
- NYPH-Columbia
- Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
- Princeton U
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neely works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.