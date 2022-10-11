See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Neely, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
15 years of experience
Dr. Robert Neely, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Neely works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Port Placements or Replacements
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiothoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 11, 2022
    I'm 50 years old and Dr Neeley performed my triple bypass. He is incredible, I researched several surgeons before I decided on him. The second I met him I knew he was the one and I would live to see my kids grow old. He answered all the questions, his bedside manner was caring, his knowledge was vast, yet he spoke in a way I could understand. If you need a heart surgeon he is definitely the man!
    L Crawford — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Neely, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942460738
    Education & Certifications

    • NYPH-Columbia
    • Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
    • Princeton U
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
