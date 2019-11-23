Overview

Dr. Robert Neel IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Neel IV works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.