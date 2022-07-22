Dr. Robert Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nash, MD
Dr. Robert Nash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
In a word, fantastic. He's efficient and quick, but I've never felt rushed. For a short time, I was with another doctor, and that doctor asked why I was seeing him and not Dr. Nash. Even people in his field recognize that he's the best.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649279456
- Med College Of Wi Phys Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nash works at
Dr. Nash has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.