Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD

Psychiatry
2 (48)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Narvaiz works at Michael Ogden MD in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zelda Hittel Phd
    1050 E Southern Ave Ste A1, Tempe, AZ 85282 (480) 557-7982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Feb 17, 2020
    I disagree. I had gone to Dr Narvaiz out of desperation of my self. He and his staff have been MORE than helpful. When a insurance switch by myself put my medication into the seven hundred monthly range, he and his staff worked with me to bring the cost back down to 15.00- true he does not coddle but I find his conversion witty and he is old school. So am I . Guess it all depends, are you looking to diagnose yourself or are you looking for a Dr who will treat you. Just my two cents
    CARI JAMES — Feb 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD
    About Dr. Robert Narvaiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821067117
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Primary Care
