Dr. Robert Naraghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Naraghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health White Memorial, Antelope Valley Hospital, Kaweah Health Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Sierra View Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent Medical Center2200 W 3rd St Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 480-8747Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Providence St. Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-8033
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Doing a good job in his profession. Recommend to all my clan.
About Dr. Robert Naraghi, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1306950043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naraghi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naraghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naraghi has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naraghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naraghi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Naraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naraghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naraghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naraghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.