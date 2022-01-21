Overview

Dr. Robert Naraghi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health White Memorial, Antelope Valley Hospital, Kaweah Health Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Naraghi works at Asian Pacific Liver Ctr Hptlgy in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.