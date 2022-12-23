Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napoletano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
-
1
Starling Physicians PC1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4457
-
2
Starling Physicians PC300 Kensington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 826-4457
-
3
Clinical Bridge209 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 826-4457
-
4
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4457
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
THE SURGERY TO REMOVE MY SQUAMOUS CELL CA NCER FROM MY LEG WAS DONE WITHIN 48 HRS,OF DIAGNOSIS WITH THE SKILL THAT I HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCED WITH ANY OTHER DR.
About Dr. Robert Napoletano, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356341648
Education & Certifications
- New Britain Gen Hosp-U Conn
- New Britain Gen Hosp-U Conn
- Boston U, School of Medicine
