Dr. Robert Namba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Namba works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.