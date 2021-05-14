Dr. Robert Namba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Namba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Namba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Gentle - Addressed the problem. Made you comfortable knowing he is knowledgeable and in safe hands
About Dr. Robert Namba, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1922179845
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Brigham & Womens
- UCLA Affil Hosps
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namba accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namba speaks Japanese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Namba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namba.
