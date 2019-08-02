Dr. Robert Najarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Najarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Najarian, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 410, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (571) 414-6940
Inova Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Fairfax3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 230, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 205-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najarian has the best bedside manners of any doctor I recall-EVER. He recently did my knee/had to fix my damaged cartilage. Was super thorough in explaining my surgery and what it would entail. I never felt he was rushing through the visit. Super knowledgeable and I always felt I would be in great hands throughout the process. I am still on crutches for another 4 weeks and I am so happy I found him and he is the one caring for me until I heal. Highly recommend Dr. Najarian. I am so grateful!
About Dr. Robert Najarian, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1033375613
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Sports Health
- New Jersey Medical School
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
