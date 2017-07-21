See All Pediatric Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Nahouraii works at Mecklenburg Neurology Group in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Laurinburg, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mecklenburg Neurology Group
    3541 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 335-3400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mng
    701 Lauchwood Dr, Laurinburg, NC 28352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 335-3400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Leigh Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Marfan-Like Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PANDAS
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 21, 2017
    I have been a patient for 20 years and couldn't be any happier to recommend him to anyone! He is amazing.
    Clover, SC — Jul 21, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104877224
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Ohio State University
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Nahouraii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahouraii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahouraii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahouraii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahouraii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahouraii.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahouraii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahouraii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

