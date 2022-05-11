Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Nagy, MD
Dr. Robert Nagy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Hope Counseling Center5350 Hollister Ave Ste E, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 681-0520
Dr. Nagy saved my life. He is kind, compassionate, incredibly knowledgable, and I truly enjoy my sessions with him. He has worked tirelessly with me for years to ensure my health and overall wellbeing. He cares about his patients and is personable - he doesn't just prescribe medication and send you on your way. Dr. Nagy is someone who I will remember and be grateful to for the rest of my life.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295865830
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
