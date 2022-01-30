Dr. Robert Nagourney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagourney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Nagourney, MD
Dr. Robert Nagourney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Nagourney Cancer Institute A Professional Medical Corporation750 E 29TH ST, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 989-6455
Coast Hem Oncology701 E 28th St Ste 418, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 997-4070
Oncology Hematology Consultants Medical Group Inc.2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
I was given less than a year to live and Dr Nagourney’s expertise have given me 16 years and counting all with a great quality of life. He said s the GOAT
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Nagourney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagourney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagourney has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagourney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagourney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagourney.
