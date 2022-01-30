See All Hematologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Robert Nagourney, MD

Hematology
Dr. Robert Nagourney, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nagourney works at RATIONAL THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nagourney Cancer Institute A Professional Medical Corporation
    750 E 29TH ST, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 989-6455
    Coast Hem Oncology
    701 E 28th St Ste 418, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 997-4070
    Oncology Hematology Consultants Medical Group Inc.
    2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-7335

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Jan 30, 2022
I was given less than a year to live and Dr Nagourney’s expertise have given me 16 years and counting all with a great quality of life. He said s the GOAT
Larry — Jan 30, 2022
