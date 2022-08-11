Dr. Mynatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mynatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mynatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
Associates-ear Nose Throat1724 Hamill Rd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 267-6738
Associates in ENT1651 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-6738
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor visit I ever had. Very approachable in answering all my concerns relating my condition. Would recommend a visit with Dr Mynatt to anyone who felt very stressful prior to visiting a doctor. Best support staff ever experienced making the clinical visit a welcoming experience.
About Dr. Robert Mynatt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mynatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mynatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mynatt has seen patients for Throat Pain, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mynatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mynatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mynatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mynatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mynatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.