Overview

Dr. Robert Mynatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Mynatt works at Associates In Ear Nose & Throat in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.