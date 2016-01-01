See All Radiation Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Robert Mutter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Mutter works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Mutter, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780894634
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Mutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mutter works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Mutter’s profile.

Dr. Mutter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.