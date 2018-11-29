Dr. Robert Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St Marys Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray is an amazing doctor. He is the best Doctor I ever had. Dr. Murray is thorough, concise, he answers all of my questions without any hesitation and most important he does listens to his patients. I am grateful to have Dr. Murray as my Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Murray, MD
- General Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Grp Hosps|St Louis University Grp Hosps
- St Mary's Medical Center|St Marys Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St Marys Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.